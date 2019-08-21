Bo’ness offender went on a ‘mad bender’ and threatened to burn down his partner’s house

Steven Watson (31) caused his partner fear and alarm with his threatening behaviour.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Watson, 56c Hadrian’s Way, Bo’ness, admitted the offence he committed at his home address on June 18.

The court heard Watson had been in the relationship with the woman for just over a year when he sent her a number of messages accusing her of cheating on him and he threatened to burn her house down.

He told police he didn’t remember sending the messages because he had been on a “mad bender”.

Sheriff John Mundy, taking account of Watson’s past record, sentenced him to seven months in prison back dated to June 21.