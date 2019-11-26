Bo’ness offender posted knife through his sister’s letter box as a death threat

A first offender made threats to kill his sister and even posted a knife through her letter box.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Matthew Baird (25) admitted threatening behaviour in Corbiehall, Bo’ness on April 18 and being in possession of a knife in Grangemouth Road, Bo’ness on April 19.

Defence solicitor Kevin Fowler said: “To him matters are black and white – there’s nothing in between. He is a first offender who has been on remand in one form or another for over six months.”

Sheriff Robert Dickson deferred sentence on Baird, Newbiggin Road, Grangemouth, until February 19, 2020 for consideration of a non-harassment order.