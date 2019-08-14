Bo’ness offender hit man while she had car keys in her hand

Lana Syme (29) left a man with cuts to his head and arm after she repeatedly struck a man while she was holding a set of car keys.

Syme, 178 Dean Road, Bo’ness, admitted the assault and threatening behaviour she committed in Dean Road, Bo’ness on March 23 last year.

The trouble began when the accused went see her partner’s former girlfriend.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was 10.30pm when witnesses heard a car pull up and saw the accused standing outside the garden gate. They could hear her shouting and swearing and formed the view this was verbal abuse directed towards them.

“The witness went outside to ask the accused to leave, but Syme continued to shout and swear and act aggressively towards her and squared up to her challenging her to a fight.

“At this point the witness’s parent’s came out and everyone asked Syme to leave, but she continued with her abusive behaviour. She struck out at a nearby vehicle belonging to the witness’s parents.

“She then lashed out at the witness’s father with a car key in her hand, causing cuts to his head and arm. Eventually the accused drove off.”

The court heard there had been a long running dispute and an ongoing difficulty between the parties, who live across the street from each other.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton ordered Syme to complete 100 hours unpaid work within six months and made a conduct requirement she stay away from the witness in this case.