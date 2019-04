An arrest warrant has been granted for a man who urinated in the back of a police vehicle.

Iain Doyle (30), 25 E, Thirlstane, Bo’ness, failed to appear in court last Thursday.

He was due to be sentenced after he pled guilty to the offence, as well as acting threateningly by shouting, swearing and uttering offensive remarks on February 27 in Bothkennar Road, Carronshore.