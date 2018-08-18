Bo’ness man went out armed with a blade

A man left his house and walked the streets with a kitchen knife hanging out of his pocket.

Ryan Flood (32) admitted possessing the knife in public in Grangepans, Bo’ness on July 10.

Police received a call from Flood’s father stating he had left the property with a knife, so a search of the area was carried out and several witnesses saw the accused with the knife.

It was stated at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Flood, 153 Grangepans, Bo’ness, had consumed alcohol and was depressed at the time.

Sheriff John Mundy placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within six months.