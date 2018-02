Toasting the arrival of 2018 saw a Bo’ness man in court after he drank to excess.

Ben Mofft (32) then returned home to Douglas Terrace, Bo’ness and became abusive to his partner.

He then took a knife and cut his hand before stabbing a wall.

After hearing Moffat was remorseful, Sheriff John Mundy said there were “exceptional circumstances” and admonished the first offender, now c/o 5 Dishington Terrace, Brightons.