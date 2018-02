A man from Bo’ness has admitted threatening behaviour and assault after he spat on an emergency worker trying to their job.

Iain Doyle (29) spat on a paramedic in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead.

Doyle, 25E Thirlestane, Bo’ness, admitted threatening behaviour and the assault he committed on January 23.

The case was adjourned for a drug and alcohol treatment assessment until March 8 and Doyle was remanded in custody.