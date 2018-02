A 25-year-old man admitted sending offensive messages to his partner over Christmas.

Sam Ferguson sent the threatening text messages to his partner over the festive period.

Ferguson, 79 Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness admitted sending the messages, which were classed as offensive and menacing and included threats of violence, between December 25 and December 26 last year.

He had his sentence deferred until March 13 to allow a Caledonian domestic abuse project assessment to be carried out.