Bo’ness man sent offensive text messages

A sheriff has deferred sentence on a Bo’ness man who admitted sending offensive text messages and breaching his bail conditions.

Sam Ferguson (26), of 52F Drumpark Avenue, appeared before Sheriff Michael Fletcher at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He had previously admitted sending text messages containing offensive remarks and threats of violence to Nicola Shanks between December 25 and 26, 2017.

Ferguson also admitted breaching his bail conditions on January 9 at Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness by contacting or attempting to approach of contact her.

Sentence has been deferred until April 26 for a Caledonian Assessment to be prepared.