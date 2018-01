A 20-year-old Bo’ness man got jealous when he learned his partner had been doing another man’s washing.

Murray Forbes reacted by punching her in the face a couple of times and knocking her to the ground.

Forbes, 29 St John’s Way, Bo’ness, admitted the assault he committed – his fifth assault conviction in a short space of time – in Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, on July 8 last year.

He was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid work within nine months.