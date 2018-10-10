Bo’ness man mixed his medication with whisky and attacked police

A 46-year-old man drank whisky on top of his medication and turned violent towards police officers who were kindly giving him a lift home.

Steven Christie, 11 Wheatfield Road, Bo’ness, admitted behaving in a threatening manner on the drive from Drum Road, Bo’ness to Falkirk Police Station and the assaults he committed at Falkirk Police Station on June 8.

Christie was said to have “lunged” at officers and tried to kick them.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “Police were doing you a favour, offering you a lift home and you caused them significant disruption and concern.”

Christie was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within four months.