A man from Bo’ness appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week having admitted damaging a car bonnet.

James Maclean (28) damaging the car by jumping up and down on it.

Maclean, Flat 4/5, Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, committed the offence in Kinneil Drive, Bo’ness, on November 27 last year.

He was told to pay £600 compensation at £20 per week.