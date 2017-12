James Maclean (28) admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing banging windows and doors – at an address in Kinneil Drive, Bo’ness on November 27.

MacLean, Flat 4/5, Matthew Steele Court, Bo’ness, also admitted damaging property by jumping up and down on a bonnet of a car. Sentence was deferred until January 18 next year to get a report on the cost of damage Maclean caused.