A 26-year-old man sent offensive text messages to a woman last Christmas then ignored a court order to stay away from her.

Sam Ferguson, 52 Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness, sent offensive text messages to a woman last Christmas then ignored a court order to stay away from her.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was placed on a supervised community order for two years and told to attend a domestic abuse programme.

Ferguson’s progress with the order will be reviewed on July 27.