A 30-year-old man ignored his order not to attend matches three times.

Steven Watson, c/o Sneddon, 56C Hadrian Way, Bo’ness, admitted breaching the order on September 1, September 27 and October 8 last year and still had 236 hours of unpaid work to complete.

The case was adjourned until July 5 for a restriction of liberty order assessment and he was remanded in custody.