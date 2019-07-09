Bo’ness man fined for threatening behaviour

John Jackson (50) of 12B Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness was fined £480 for behaving in a threatening manner by shouting, swearing and making threatening gestures on March 22, 2019 in Bridgeness Road.

His tirade continued close to Grangemouth Road when he carried on shouting, swearing and acting aggressively in a manner aggravated by religious prejudice.

Jackson also shouted and swore at police officers and uttered threats of violence at Falkirk Police Station on the same date.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the incident occurred after Jackson contacted police to report problems he was having with his then neighbours.