Bo’ness man changes plea in indecent photographs charge

Falkirk Sheriff Court head last week that a man who initially admitted possession of indecent photographs of children at his home intended to change his plea.

William Nicholson (43) had admitted the charge which took place at his home in Bo’ness between July 27, 2013 and December 6, 2016.

However, Nicholson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday and his solicitor stated his intention to withdraw his guilty plea.

Sheriff John Mundy adjourned the case until March 8 to allow more time for the possibility of a not guilty plea to be looked at.