A 26-year-old man has been told to complete unpaid work after assaulting a hospital worker.

Sam Moore, 14 Bridgeness Lane, Bo’ness, assaulted a member of staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert on November 30.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was placed on a supervised community order for six months and told to complete 120 hours of unpaid work in four months.

His progress with the order will be reviewed on June 15.