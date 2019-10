A Bo’ness thief who stole ornaments from a garden in Grangemouth was jailed for six months.

Mary Lochrie, 75 Deanfield Road admitted stealing the items and also dust sheets from an address in Poplar Street on May 16.

She also admitted stealing a quantity of food from Aldi in Polmont on September 1, 2018.

The 42-year-old was caught stealing the garden ornaments after the residents of the property looked out the window had saw her making off with a bag.