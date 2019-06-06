Bo’ness fire: Police confirm arrest of teenagers

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fire at Bo’Ness United Football Club’s ground.

The Newtown Park blaze broke out at 1.30pm on Tuesday after astroturf material was set alight, sending huge plumes of black smoke high above the town which could be seen from both Edinburgh and Fife.

Fire at New Town Park home of Bo'ness Utd (Pic: Michael Gillen).

Damage to the ground was superficial, but the nearby Kinneil band hall may now have to be demolished – a loss which left members of the band devastated.

This afternoon, police in Forth Valley confirmed they had have charged two teenage boys in connection with the incident.

The two, aged 16, are expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detectives thanked the public for their assistance and support during this investigation.