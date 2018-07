A 37-year-old man who admitted being concerned in the supply of herion is on methadone and ready to work.

Murray McLeod, 33 Borrowstouness Place, Bo’ness, admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin at 37 Kingsfield, Linlithgow on May 17, 2016, but had not been engaging with his community payback order.

Sentence was deferred until August 24 and McLeod was told to do a minimum of 42 hours unpaid work.