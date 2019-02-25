Bo’ness drug dealer has six weeks to do his unpaid work hours

editorial image

Murray McLeod (38) had failed to complete his hours of unpaid work.

McLeod, 33 Borrowstoun Place, Bo’ness, recevied the hours after admitting being concerned in the supply of class A drug heroin at an address in Kingsfield, Linlithgow on May 17, 2016.

You may also be interested in:

Man in hospital after lorry crash

Falkirk passengers face disruption over train cancellations

Top Falkirk hotel welcomes first apprentice chef in new programme

He was given six weeks to April 5 to complete his remaining hours.