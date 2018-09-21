Bo’ness drink driver six times over the limit

A drink driver was six times over the legal drink driving limit when police stopped her.

Lindsey Parker (55) gave a reading of 137 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the drink driving offence she committed in Philpingstone Road, Bo’ness on July 5.

The court heard it was a “one off situation” and Parker, 135 Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness, was under a great deal of stress at the time.

Sheriff Derek Livingston banned her from driving for two years and fined her £665 to be paid with four weeks.