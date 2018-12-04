Bo’ness couple’s marriage still on despite woman’s violent assault on her partner

A woman bit and punched her partner a matter of months before they were due to get married.

Gemma Ross (32) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted assaulting her partner and the threatening behaviour offence she committed at 197e Corbiehall, Bo’ness, on November 7 and breaching her bail conditions by contacting the woman on November 8.

It was stated Ross, 16 Glass Road, Winchburgh, and the victim were still going to get married early next year. Ross said the 20 days she had spent in custody had been a wake up call for her.

Sheriff John Mundy fined her £300 and altered her bail so she could have contact with her partner.