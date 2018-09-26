Bo’ness couple charged after dog attack

Police have charged two Bo’ness pensioners after their Staffordshire-bull terrier type dog attacked a smaller pet.

The incident occurred in Pennelton Place after 10am on Saturday (September 20) when a Scottish Terrier was being taken for a walk round the estate by its female owner.

It is alleged that the bigger dog made a sudden appearance on the street and behaved in a menacing fashion - prompting the owner to pick the dog up to protect it.

However, this gesture proved to be fruitless after the dog ripped the Scottish Terrier from her arms and threw the animal around in its jaws.

The dog’s owner’s screams alerted shocked passers-by who came to her aid - and the Scottish Terrier was taken to a vet.

Police were then called and an investigation was mounted.

Officers have confirmed that the matter has been dealt with.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 70-year-old woman and 68-year-old man have been charged after a Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked a Terrier-type dog in Boness on Saturday.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

They have also confirmed that the owners of the dog opted to have the animal destroyed.