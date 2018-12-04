Bo’ness boxing fan jailed for threatening to knock neighbours out

A “socially awkward” offender tried to communicate his love of boxing to his neighbours by challenging them to fight.

Robin Islam (42) was supposedly trying to be neighbourly after watching a televised boxing match in the early hours of the morning. Unfortunately his boxing banter, and the fact he was also drunk, made his attempts seem genuinely menacing.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Islam had pled guilty to threatening behaviour at his 108d Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness home on September 8. He also admitted breaching his bail conditions in Grangepans, Bo’ness on September 6 by being out and about after his 7pm curfew.

Procurator fiscal depute Ashley Smith said: “It was 5.30am and the witness was in bed. He was woken up by loud banging and crashing from the accused’s flat downstairs. He heard the accused shouting, but was unable to hear what was being said.

“He then heard his letter box being rattled – it was the accused asking the witness for a boxing match, saying if the witness dropped some weight he would fight him. The witness told him to leave and then shut the door.

“The accused continued banging about the common close saying he would fight with neighbours and knock them out. He was still shouting and swearing at 6am and when a resident went out to let his dog out he saw the accused at the path of the block of flats saying ‘you’re not my neighbour’ and shouting and swearing.”

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “He had been watching a televised boxing match and was very drunk by the time it ended. He is very socially awkward – I think he actually thought he was being friendly towards his neighbours, trying to engage them in conversation about something he is interested in.

“He was trying to spark up a conversation about boxing, but has gone about it the wrong way.”

The court heard Islam had been in custody since November 6.

Sentencing Islam to six months in prison back dated to November 6, Sheriff John Mundy said: “You have got an appalling record, absolutely terrible. There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence.”