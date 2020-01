An offender who breached an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) was jailed for 80 days last Thursday.

Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Robin Islam (43), 108d Bridgeness Road, Bo’ness, his neighbours needed a “rest” after he flouted an order by shouting, slamming doors and windows, breaking crockery and throwing an item at his home on August 12, 2019.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Islam has psychological issues.