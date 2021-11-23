BMW stolen from Falkirk district home
Police have launched an investigation after a BMW was stolen in the Falkirk area.
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:48 pm
The white X1 vehicle – the registration for which is VRM C2 MSC – was taken from Woodlea Gardens in Bonnybridge around 8am on Monday, police confirmed.
Falkirk Police tweeted: “Anyone with any information that can assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101.”
Quote the incident number 572 of November 22, 2021.
Calls can also be made in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.