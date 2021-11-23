BMW stolen from Falkirk district home

The white X1 vehicle – the registration for which is VRM C2 MSC – was taken from Woodlea Gardens in Bonnybridge around 8am on Monday, police confirmed.

Falkirk Police tweeted: “Anyone with any information that can assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101.”

Police are proving a theft of a BMW in Bonnybridge on Monday morning. Picture: John Devlin.

Quote the incident number 572 of November 22, 2021.

Calls can also be made in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

