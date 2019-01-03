BMW and Merc pinched after Grangemouth house break-ins

Police are hunting the thieves who made off with two high end cars after breaking into properties in a Grangemouth street overnight.

The cars, a grey BMW 140i registration SE17PZS and a white Mercedes CLA45 registration W33MKY were stolen from properties in Bo’ness Road by offenders. Other personal items were also taken in the break-ins in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Sergeant Liam Harman, of Forth Valley’s Priority Crime Team, said: “The area and main routes around Grangemouth were immediately searched but the cars have not yet been located.

“I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either car since the thefts, which we believe happened around 3am this morning.

“Keys were stolen in both housebreakings and I would urge people to keep their house and vehicle keys hidden, separate from each other on different keyrings and away from doors and windows.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 487 of Thursday, January 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.