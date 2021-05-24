Blood-soaked Larbert lout tried to kiss nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

Connor Swanston, 21, kicked off on two occasions at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH).

The first of those saw Swanston, Flat 9, 9 Paton Drive, conduct himself aggressively by repeatedly swearing and uttering threats, while on bail, on July 3, 2020.

He then behaved threateningly at the Larbert facility by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner and uttering remarks towards two staff nurses, while he was still on bail, on September 26 last year.

Larbert resident Connor Swanston kicked off at Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he behaved threateningly towards staff. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Outlining Swanston’s initial transgression, procurator fiscal depute Becca Reid said: “Around 1am on July 3, the accused started to shout and swear towards members of staff near to him.

“He shouted, ‘I’ll spark you out on the deck’ to the witness, which was overheard by others. Police were contacted and he was cautioned and charged and made no reply.”

The second incident unfolded when police encountered Swanston at 2am with an injured hand following a “disturbance in the Falkirk area”.

Having been transferred to FVRH for treatment, he again let rip at frontline workers.

The fiscal depute continued: “A witness observed the accused in the department shouting and swearing at staff, calling them ‘dogs’.

“He was dripping blood and was asked several times to keep quiet and remain within his room.

“However, he appeared agitated and kept removing his mask and asked to leave several times. He came back in and started to spill blood over the sink.”

A blood-soaked Swanston then proceeded to call a witness a “cow” before trying to kiss a nurse.

Ms Reid added: “The accused was again asked to stop abusing staff and patients.

“He said, ‘Massage my legs, sexy’. Patients were alarmed by the accused’s conduct.

“Police were thereafter contacted. They attempted to trace the accused.

“His behaviour was extremely erratic. He was crying, apologising and then becoming agitated and aggressive and continued to swear and shout.

“He was again asked to desist by attending officers and failed to do so.

“He was arrested and replied, ‘Can I let my lawyer deal with it? Can you take me home? I have a job and my brother, I have people who look up to me’.”

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman told Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday that has client had “no recollection” of either incident due to his medical condition.

Mr Sandeman explained: “Although he takes insulin on a daily basis, sometimes he becomes hypoglycemic and sometimes it gives him blackouts.

“He accepts it’s unacceptable behaviour.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “These are very serious matters, particularly the second which is disgraceful.

“There’s no doubt a few years ago the court would’ve been expected to impose custodial sentences for these offences.

“The question now is, are custodial sentences the only appropriate way to deal with this?

“I’ve reached the provisional conclusion that the court shouldn’t conclude that custody is the only appropriate disposal.”

Swanston was made subject to a community payback order comprising 300 hours of unpaid work within a year.

