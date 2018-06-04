Blood-covered stabbing victim attacked police trying to help her

Police officers got more than they bargained for when they turned up to help a stabbing victim and she began lashing out at them.

Jodie Thompson (26) was heavily intoxicated when police arrived at her home to help ambulance staff who were treating her leg wound.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Thompson had pled guilty to assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest at her 27 Fleming Gardens, Camelon home on May 6.

Susan Campbell, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10.40pm and police attended at the address to assist some ambulance staff who were helping the accused with a leg injury.

“Police said they were there to help her, but she attempted to get them out of the living room by pushing a police officer with some force. Police attempted to gain control of the accused by taking hold of her arms, but the accused then threw herself on the ground and was violently resisting them.

“She was kicking out with her legs and lashing out with her arms. In the course of the struggle she punched an officer in the stomach. Assistance was called for and she was eventually secured in handcuffs and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment to her leg.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “She had been the victim of an assault and had been stabbed. Such was her state of intoxication, she was adamant she was going to deal with things herself.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston sent Thompson to prison for 100 days on a previous offence and a further 74 days in prison to run consecutively with her existing sentence. She was also made subject of a supervised community payback order for two years to begin upon her release from custody.