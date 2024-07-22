Blood covered Grangemouth addict spat on police officers who offered first aid
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In fact, Anthony Ferris chose to spit at the officers who were trying to assist him and then continued to be an “aggressive and disruptive” presence in the casualty department, shouting and swearing “at the top of his voice”.
Ferris appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – including spitting on police officers – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 25 last year.
Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were contacted to attend to a man standing in the street injured at 6.10pm. They found the accused with what appeared to be lacerations to his wrist and forearm.
"They tried to assist him with his wounds and apply some first aid. However, the accused has resisted and they had to handcuff him to take him to the hospital by ambulance.
"His behaviour throughout the journey and in the emergency department saw him shouting and swearing at the top of his voice and he spat at police officers. He continued to act in an aggressive and disruptive manner.
"He had to be restrained and lashed out with his legs.”
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Ferris had been a drug addict since the age of 12.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Ferris, 154 Portal Road, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.