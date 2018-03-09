Blood covered drug thug caused ‘havoc in hospital’

An blood covered offender was flying so high on drink and drugs he spat at and racially abused white police officers calling them Muslims.

Iain Doyle (29) did not make much sense when he was arrested and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment to a cut on his head and that was put down to his problems with alcohol and diazepam.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Doyle admitted assaulting a police officer and paramedic and behaving in a threatening manner in Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead, among other charges on January 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Claire Rowan said: “The police attended at the address in relation to a separate incident. The accused was traced and was arrested. He persistently spat at police officers and shouted and swore at them, making racial comments towards officers who were of white british ethnicity, calling them Muslims and wogs.

“An ambulance was called to treat a cut to his head and he continued his abusive behaviour, trying to spit on the paramedic. While he was being taken to the police vehicle he headbutted a police officer’s cheek.”

Things did not improve when Doyle, who claimed to have taken tablets, was taken to hospital.

“He continued to abuse the white officers, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. He called the nurse trying to treat him a fat bitch. Four police officers had to stay with him while he received treatment.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He did take alcohol and other substances and that’s why he has little recollection of the incident. A lot of what he said did not make any sense at all.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You assaulted medical staff and police and caused havoc in the hospital.”

Doyle, 25E Thirlestane, Bo’ness, was sentenced to 10 months in prison back dated to January 24. Upon his release he will begin a supervised three-year community payback order to attend drug and alcohol services.