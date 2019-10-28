Blood covered Denny offender smashed up car

In a drunken rage after his relationship ended – and with blood pouring from his head – an ex used a metal pole to smash up a car belonging to his former partner’s dad.

Robert Alexander (31) carried out the destructive offence just days after he split from his partner. When police were called he made matters worse by spitting at an officer.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, destroying property and the assault he committed in Brewster Place, Denny on September 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “The witness had been in a relationship with the accused for 14 months, but this had come to an end. It was 6pm and she was in her home when the accused called to collect his dog and left.

“Her father attended for a visit and at 8pm and she and her father were in the living room with her 12-year-old son when they heard shouting and screaming coming from outside. She recognised the voice to be that of the accused.

“He was at the close door, banging and kicking it and shouting ‘get your dad out’. She looked out the peephole and saw the accused standing outside the door covered in blood.

“He continued to shout and scream and then they heard smashing noises coming from the street. The accused was hitting her father’s motor vehicle with a metal pole.”

Police were contacted and arrived to find the accused bleeding heavily from a head wound and apparently drunk.

“The accused spat towards a police officer,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Further officers attended and assisted in restraining the accused. While being placed in the rear of the police vehicle he shouted at officers he would slit their throats.”

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “His recollections of events is poor because he was so intoxicated. It was the third anniversary of his father’s death and just days after his partner told him the relationship was over.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Alexander, 17 Brewster Place, Denny, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within eight months. He was also placed on a restriction of liberty order meaning he will have to remain in his home between 7pm and 6am for the next four months.

Sheriff Livingston ordered Alexander to pay £500 compensation to his ex-partner’s father and a £200 fine at a rate of £20 per week.