Blood covered barefoot offender ran riot down residential street in Falkirk

Thomans Holleran, 31, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at Carronside Service Station, Carron Road, Falkirk and a number of charges of destroying property in Carron Road and Williamson Avenue, Falkirk on December 28 last year.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 2am and the witness saw the accused, who was topless, pick up various fuel pumps nozzles and then put them back, before kicking a bin.

"He asked to be let into the the shop and the witness explained he couldn’t let him in due to the time of night it was. The accused started to punch and kick at the glass door, attempting to get in.

Holleran appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court(Picture: Michael Gillen)

"He smashed the door and entered the shop, picking up a small piece of door frame and motioned as if he was going to start striking the witness with it. The witness ran away and contacted police.”

Holleran then left the service station, climbed over a wall and turned his attention to the properties in Williamson Avenue, moving down the street, causing damage to each premises he stopped at.

"He was now walking holding a knife,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He approached the front door and started to smash the glass in the front door. He began repeatedly banging on the door of the next house, still in possession of the knife.

"He caused pieces of the door to crack and break off. He moved onto the next property and knocked on the door in a loud and aggressive manner. Witnesses saw him pick up a reindeer ornament and use it to strike a motor vehicle.

"He then struck a dining room window before moving onto the next property where he smashed panes of glass in the front door.”

Police were called and when they arrived they found Holleran, still shirtless, covered in blood.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “Police found him covered in his blood with no shoes on. He has no recollection of what happened, having taken alcohol and cocaine.

"It was utterly bizarre behaviour. It would not be underplaying it to say it was a bad night – that would be an understatement.”

The court heard when the dust had settled, Holleran, who runs his own business, had caused at total of £1500 worth of damage.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Whatever ridiculous state you were in, the consequences of this state resulted in you walking along the street covered in blood brandishing a knife.”

He placed Holleran, 42 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and pay back a total of £1500 in compensation to those whose property he damaged.