Blind fury: Offender ripped down window coverings during domestic dust up in Camelon

Jordan Warner, 32, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – shouting, swearing and damaging window blinds – at at a property in Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon on July 30 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 12:07 GMT
Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the witness had gone out to Falkirk for a few drinks before returning to the witness’s home.

"An argument broke out between them and the accused became agitated and aggressive, shouting and swearing. Then he ripped the blinds from the living room and threw them outside.

"Police attended and saw the living room blinds lying in the garden. The accused stated ‘I will 100 per cent admit I ripped down the blinds – I did do it’.”

Warner appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Warner appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said alcohol was the “main factor” in what happened on the night in question.

On hearing Warner, 6 Muirend Road, Stirling, had been of good behaviour, Sheriff John MacRitchie admonished him.