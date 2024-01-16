Blind fury: Offender ripped down window coverings during domestic dust up in Camelon
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the witness had gone out to Falkirk for a few drinks before returning to the witness’s home.
"An argument broke out between them and the accused became agitated and aggressive, shouting and swearing. Then he ripped the blinds from the living room and threw them outside.
"Police attended and saw the living room blinds lying in the garden. The accused stated ‘I will 100 per cent admit I ripped down the blinds – I did do it’.”
Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said alcohol was the “main factor” in what happened on the night in question.
On hearing Warner, 6 Muirend Road, Stirling, had been of good behaviour, Sheriff John MacRitchie admonished him.