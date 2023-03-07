Biting female police officer was a 'desperate' act by 'vulnerable' Falkirk mum

Police officers had to physically remove Kelly Muir, 27, from her home and place her in a police vehicle. During this time in custody it was stated she was stripped for some reason and held down by officers and, at this point, bit one on the arm.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Muir had pleaded guilty to resisting and assaulting police officers at her Forth Wynd, Falkirk, home on August 11 last year.

Bernadette Cuthbertson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Just after midnight police had been called to another matter and at this time Miss Muir has been handcuffed but refused to leave the address.

Muir bit a female police officer on the arm during the incident

"She has begun to struggle and resist police, dropping to the floor and pulling her arms away, refusing to stand and was physically removed from the house. Miss Muir was placed in the police vehicle and has become violent, starting to kick out and grabbing at officers and scratching.

"She then bit a female officer on her right arm, breaking the skin. It was a minor wound.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Muir had just had a baby 13 weeks before the incident and was suffering from depression. He said he did not know why, but police officers had stripped Muir.

"One officer was stripping her and one was restraining her,” he added.

He said the bite was a “desperate” act of a vulnerable woman in a vulnerable situation.