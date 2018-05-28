‘Bit of banter’ between pals leads to police assault

A police officer trying to get drunken louts to stop shouting in Falkirk High Street got an elbow to his chest for his trouble.

Heavily intoxicated Paul Marshall (23) elbowed the officer because he could not understand why the police were interested in a “bit of banter between friends”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marshall, c/o Dochart Place, Hallglen, had pled guilty to assaulting the police officer and behaving in a threatening manner in Falkirk High Street on October 6 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Police were on mobile patrol in the town centre when their attention was drawn to the accused, who was described as unsteady on his feet and was shouting, drawing the attention of members of the public.

“Police tried to engage with him, but the accused became aggressive towards them and began shouting. It was still just 5.30pm and he was shouting and swearing at the officers, who arrested him and took him to the side of the High Street to try and obtain his details.

“The accused hit a police officer in the chest area with his elbow and continued his verbal abuse of officers on his way to the police station, making homophobic comments. He was significantly intoxicated at the time.”

Andy Bryson, defence solicitor, said: “He was extremely drunk on this occasion and was with a number of friends on this day and they were all drunk too. The police came over to tell him to be quiet and he didn’t take kindly to that and lost his temper.

“He couldn’t see why the police were intervening for a bit of banter between friends.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Marshall had previous offences for police assault, as well as racist behaviour.

Marshall was placed on a restriction of liberty order which means he will be electronically tagged and confined to his home between 5pm and 5am for the next six months.