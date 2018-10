A number of wheelie bins have been deliberately set on fire in Camelon and Laurieston.

Police received reports of bin blazes in Carmuirs Street, Fairlie Drive and Watling Avenue in Camelon and in Kenilworth Drive, Laurieston last Saturday and Sunday.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “We are requesting residents retrieve their bins as soon as is practical to prevent these dangerous incidents from happening.”