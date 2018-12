A thief stole a £500 bike from a Bainsford street.

The Carrera model was taken from Seaforth Road last Friday night.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A black and grey Carrera bike was stolen from the YMCA hostel. A male was seen riding it off at about 7pm last Friday.”

Anyone who has information relating to this crime is asked to contact police on 101.