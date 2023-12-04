Big talk from Little: Grangemouth offender told police he had previous for 'permanently disfiguring a cop'

An offender tried to give police the slip in a superstore and then hurled violent threats at them when they cornered him.

Jack Little, 20, told the officers to let him out of the police vehicle and he would show them fighting, stating “I put two cops in hospital and I’ve got previous for permanently disfiguring a cop”.

Little appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and resisting police officers at Asda, Dock Road, Grangemouth, on September 25.

Eilidh Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 4.55pm and police had received information there was a warrant in existence for the accused so they attended at Asda and they say him close to the exit.

Little tried to evade police at Asda in Grangemouth (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“When he saw them he started to back away into the store. There were large numbers of people there at the time. He started to shout and swear and tried to move away from officers.

"They finally managed to restrain him and get him into the rear of the police vehicle. He started to shout at them ‘open up the door and you’ll see what resisting is’, ‘I put two cops in hospital and I’ve got previous for permanently disfiguring a cop’ and ‘I will show you fighting’.”

The court heard there was an “element of drink” involved in the offence and Little, who was said to have had “a very troubled life so far”, was under the influence of alcohol at the time.