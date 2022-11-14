Big city shoplifter hit four shops in Falkirk to pinch over £700 in goods
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Marc Gourlay, 24, had pleaded guilty to a number of thefts, strealing items from Sports Direct, TK Maxx and Boots in Falkirk Central Retail Park and USC in Falkirk’s Howgate Shopping Centre on July 11.
The court heard the total value of the items taken – all of which were recovered – was over £700.
Police officers caught up with Gourlay near the USC store and all the items he had stolen from the various shops were found at that time.
It was stated Gourlay was now working at a car wash.
Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You put forward some suggestion this was opportunistic, but it wasn’t. You came through to Falkirk and shoplifted from premises in the retail park and a shop in the Howgate Centre.”
Noting Gourlay, 35-5 Dalmeny Street, Edinburgh, had limited previous convictions, Sheriff Harris ordered him to complete 110 hours unpaid work within 12 months and transferred the case to Edinburgh.