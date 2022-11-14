The court heard the total value of the items taken – all of which were recovered – was over £700.

Police officers caught up with Gourlay near the USC store and all the items he had stolen from the various shops were found at that time.

It was stated Gourlay was now working at a car wash.

Gourlay stole items from TK Maxx and other stores during his shoplifting spree

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “You put forward some suggestion this was opportunistic, but it wasn’t. You came through to Falkirk and shoplifted from premises in the retail park and a shop in the Howgate Centre.”