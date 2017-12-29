Benefit cheat claimed £15,600

A benefit cheat coined in £15,600 he was not entitled to after failing to inform the DWP he was now working.

Harry Ritchie (41) lied his way to £10,000 of employment and support allowance and £5600 of housing benefit.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Ritchie admitted the offences he committed in Dundas Street, Grangemouth between November, 2013 and October 11, 2016.

Ritchie, 5 The Vennel, Denny, unwell and off work at first, had failed to inform the DWP of his change of circumstances.

He was placed on a community payback order with the condition he complete 225 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.