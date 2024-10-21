Beamer gone: BMW and valuables stolen following Denny break-in

By James Trimble
Published 21st Oct 2024, 08:21 BST
Police are on the hunt for a BMW – and the people who took it – following a break-in at a house in the Denny area.

The incident happened on Friday, October 18.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Between 2pm and 11.30pm, a break-in occurred at a property in St John's Gardens, Denny. A black BMW X5 was stolen as well as a number of valuables.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to call 101 and quote incident 4455 of October 18.”

