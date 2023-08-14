News you can trust since 1845
Battered in Bonnybridge: After violent attack first offender tells police 'I just slapped him a few times'

Police caught up with an assault victim to find he had a cut to the side of his head and were then told by his first offender attacker “I just slapped him a few times”.
By Court Reporter
Published 14th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Lloyd, 52, had pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a hammer and threatening behaviour at an address in Fairfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, on June 10 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received a phone call at 2pm from a witness in a distressed state saying there was someone in his address

causing havoc. During the call someone could be heard screaming and shouting.”

Lloyd told police officers he only slapped the man a few times (Picture: Police Scotland)Lloyd told police officers he only slapped the man a few times (Picture: Police Scotland)
Officers arrived at the scene and noted the complainer had a small cut to the side of his head.

Lloyd was arrested and told police “I just slapped him a few times”.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki heard first offender Lloyd, 39 Killearn Crescent, Airdrie, had been of good behaviour since he committed the offence and admonished him.