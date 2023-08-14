Battered in Bonnybridge: After violent attack first offender tells police 'I just slapped him a few times'

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Lloyd, 52, had pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a hammer and threatening behaviour at an address in Fairfield Avenue, Bonnybridge, on June 10 last year.

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police received a phone call at 2pm from a witness in a distressed state saying there was someone in his address

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

causing havoc. During the call someone could be heard screaming and shouting.”

Lloyd told police officers he only slapped the man a few times (Picture: Police Scotland)

Officers arrived at the scene and noted the complainer had a small cut to the side of his head.

Lloyd was arrested and told police “I just slapped him a few times”.