Bathroom fitter boss goes on rampage in Stenhousemuir home

Aaron Beattie (37) was so enraged on the morning in question he not only smashed the pot plant and ripped out the light fixture, he actually punched holes in the two doors.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour at his 65 Hillary Road, Stenhousemuir home on April 15.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the complainer have been in a relationship for 10 years and married for six of those years with two children together.

"Early in the morning the accused and the complainer were within the address. The witnesses fell asleep while the accused remained downstairs drinking.

"He went upstairs and started shouting and swearing, about her leaving him downstairs all night. He began throwing items around the property, smashing a pot plant at the top of the stairs and ripping a light fitting from the ceiling.

"He then punched a hole in two doors.”

Beattie, who had chosen to represent himself, told the court he and his partner were still together despite his behaviour.

He added: “In the past I was in and out of custody, but now I’ve turned my life around and have my own bathroom fitting business.”