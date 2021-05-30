Bath time got heated in Grangemouth as ranting offender turned the air blue
Conor Seton (23) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner in Beauly Court, Grangemouth, on January 24.
Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 8.50am and the witness and the accused were in the address. She said she was going for a bath and the accused began shouting and swearing at her."
Seton’s behaviour continued and got so bad the woman had to call the police.
Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said it all grew out of a “silly argument which escalated”.
She added as far as Seton was concerned the relationship between the two of them was now over.
Sheriff Derek Livingston heard that Seton’s former partner could not be contacted to find out if she wanted a non-harassment order to be put in place.
He fined Seton, 35 Rowantree Walk, Larbert, £270 to be paid in full within 28 days and did not make a non-harassment order.