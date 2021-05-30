Bath time got heated in Grangemouth as ranting offender turned the air blue

Rebecca Reid, procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 8.50am and the witness and the accused were in the address. She said she was going for a bath and the accused began shouting and swearing at her."

Seton’s behaviour continued and got so bad the woman had to call the police.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said it all grew out of a “silly argument which escalated”.

Seton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday to answer for his threatening behaviiour

She added as far as Seton was concerned the relationship between the two of them was now over.

Sheriff Derek Livingston heard that Seton’s former partner could not be contacted to find out if she wanted a non-harassment order to be put in place.