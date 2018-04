A man damaged a trolley shelter at Grangemouth’s B&M store in Talbot Street using a baseball bat.

Thirty-four-year-old Stuart Morgan, 25 Crammond Court, Hallglen, admitted the offence he committed on February 26.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 140 hours unpaid work within four months and engage with various drug treatment services including Signpost.