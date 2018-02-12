‘Banter’ boy’s ban led him to trash his cell

An offender, punished after officers caught him chatting about “sorting out” another prisoner, then proceeded to cause over £500 damage to his cell.

Declan Salmond (21) was banned from going to the showers or using the telephone when officers overheard him talking about carrying out a violent act on another inmate.

When he had privileges taken away as a result he flew into a rage and smashed a mirror, ripped out a wall unit and destroyed a pedestal and worktop in his cell, causing £555.80 worth of damage.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Salmond, whose address is listed as Polmont Young Offenders Institution, had pled guilty to damaging property at the YOI on August 18 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaridh Ferguson said: “The incident happened after he was told he would not be allowed access to showers and a telephone. That was in regard to a conversation officers overheard.

“He said he would sort someone out. When it was heard by prison officers, he said he was only joking. He lost his temper because he was punished and the other people in the conversation were not.”

The court heard Salmond’s conversation was just a “bit of banter” between prisoners, but after damaging his cell he was taken off recreation for 21 days and spend 14 days in segregation.

Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Salmond, who had been due for release on March 4, to a further 60 days.