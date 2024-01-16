Bantaskine bail breacher found hiding under the duvet in Denny
It was stated police had been contacted saying Robertson was within the Stirling Street.
Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Officers attended and the woman was uncooperative, however, let them into the property. The found the accused hiding under the duvet in the bedroom.
"He told officers ‘she invited me’.”
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has no intention of getting back in contact with this individual. While there might be something there between them, it’s going to be many months before the matter is resolved.”
The court heard Robertson, 30 Shannon Drive, Bantaskine, had previous domestic offences on his record.
Sheriff John MacRitchie placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.