Bantaskine bail breacher found hiding under the duvet in Denny

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Robertson, 38, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by entering a street and contacting a woman at an address in Stirling Street, Denny on November 27 last year.
By Court Reporter
Published 16th Jan 2024, 10:37 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 12:09 GMT
It was stated police had been contacted saying Robertson was within the Stirling Street.

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Officers attended and the woman was uncooperative, however, let them into the property. The found the accused hiding under the duvet in the bedroom.

"He told officers ‘she invited me’.”

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has no intention of getting back in contact with this individual. While there might be something there between them, it’s going to be many months before the matter is resolved.”

The court heard Robertson, 30 Shannon Drive, Bantaskine, had previous domestic offences on his record.

Sheriff John MacRitchie placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend at the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.