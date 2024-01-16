Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, David Robertson, 38, had pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by entering a street and contacting a woman at an address in Stirling Street, Denny on November 27 last year.

It was stated police had been contacted saying Robertson was within the Stirling Street.

Procurator fiscal depute Stewart Duncan said: “Officers attended and the woman was uncooperative, however, let them into the property. The found the accused hiding under the duvet in the bedroom.

"He told officers ‘she invited me’.”

Robertson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He has no intention of getting back in contact with this individual. While there might be something there between them, it’s going to be many months before the matter is resolved.”

The court heard Robertson, 30 Shannon Drive, Bantaskine, had previous domestic offences on his record.